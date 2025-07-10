Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Ereckson Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Allen Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,263 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. George Dawson Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 577 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Pearson Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,025 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Pioneer Heritage Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,071 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Don T. Durham Intermediate School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 665 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Wester Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 894 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Eubanks Intermediate School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 594 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Coppell Middle School - East
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,096 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Westlake Academy
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Westlake, TX
- Enrollment: 888 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 610 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+