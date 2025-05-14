Best public high schools in the Waco metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#25. Axtell High School

- Location: Axtell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 208 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#24. Hubbard High School

- Location: Hubbard Independent School District (Hubbard), TX
- Enrollment: 229 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#23. Oglesby School

- Location: Oglesby, TX
- Enrollment: 197 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#22. Robinson High School

- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 696 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#21. University High School

- Location: Waco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,678 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#20. Hillsboro High School

- Location: Hillsboro Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 604 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#19. Chilton School

- Location: Chilton, TX
- Enrollment: 553 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#18. Mexia High School

- Location: Mexia Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 553 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#17. Premier High School - Waco

- Location: Premier High Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 156 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#16. Mart High School

- Location: Mart Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 242 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#15. Bynum School

- Location: Bynum, TX
- Enrollment: 189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#14. Abbott Independent School District

- Location: Abbott, TX
- Enrollment: 286 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#13. Valley Mills High School

- Location: Valley Mills Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 204 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#12. McGregor High School

- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 418 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. China Spring High School

- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 948 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#10. Riesel School

- Location: Riesel Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 327 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Paul & Jane Meyer Public High School

- Location: Rapoport Academy Public School, TX
- Enrollment: 211 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#8. Groesbeck High School

- Location: Groesbeck Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 458 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#7. Dawson High School

- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX
- Enrollment: 265 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Clifton High School

- Location: Clifton Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 312 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#5. Lorena High School

- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Bremond High School

- Location: Bremond Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 145 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#3. Bosqueville Secondary School

- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 218 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#2. Crawford High School

- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 319 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#1. Midway High School

- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 2,648 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!