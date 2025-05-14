Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Hebron High School

- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 3,678 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Lovejoy High School

- Location: Lovejoy Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,639 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Frisco High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,081 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Colleyville Heritage High School

- Location: Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,892 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Jasper High School

- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,295 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Heritage High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,127 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 950 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Lebanon Trail High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,136 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. Westlake Academy

- Location: Westlake, TX

- Enrollment: 875 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. Centennial High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,082 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. Independence High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,665 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Plano East Senior High School

- Location: Plano Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 3,082 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School

- Location: Uplift Education, TX

- Enrollment: 520 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 599 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Wakeland High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,147 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Reedy High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,275 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Highland Park High School

- Location: Highland Park Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 2,252 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Flower Mound High School

- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 3,542 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 478 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Waxahachie Global High School

- Location: Waxahachie Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 412 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Liberty High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,846 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Coppell High School

- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 3,955 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Carroll Senior High School

- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,444 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. School of Science & Engineering

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 490 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. School for the Talented & Gifted

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 534 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.