Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#16. Bracken Christian School

- Location: Bulverde, TX

- Enrollment: 489 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. River City Believers Academy

- Location: Selma, TX

- Enrollment: 180 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. First Baptist Academy of Universal City

- Location: Universal City, TX

- Enrollment: 307 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Sunnybrook Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 57 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Crestmont Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Boerne, TX

- Enrollment: 126 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Cornerstone Christian Schools

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 2,180 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. New Life Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 61 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. New Braunfels Christian Academy

- Location: New Braunfels, TX

- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Town East Christian School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 91 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Scenic Hills Christian Academy

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 142 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Living Rock Academy

- Location: Bulverde, TX

- Enrollment: 116 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. The Christian School at Castle Hills

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 779 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. San Antonio Christian School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 910 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Geneva School of Boerne

- Location: Boerne, TX

- Enrollment: 647 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Keystone School

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 483 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Saint Mary's Hall

- Location: San Antonio, TX

- Enrollment: 745 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+