Best private high schools in the Houston metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Darul Arqam Academy North

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 282 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. Houston Christian High School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 499 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Providence Classical School

- Location: Spring, TX
- Enrollment: 396 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. The Woodlands Christian Academy

- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 857 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#21. Westbury Christian School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 340 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. School of the Woods

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 288 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Second Baptist School - Woodway

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,224 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 769 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. LIH - Lycée International de Houston

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 380 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Fort Bend Christian Academy

- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Enrollment: 844 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard.

#15. St. Pius X High School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 560 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Houston Quran Academy

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Saint Thomas' Episcopal School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 635 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Incarnate Word Academy

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 247 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. St. Thomas High School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 749 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Episcopal High School

- Location: Bellaire, TX
- Enrollment: 811 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. The Emery/Weiner School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 632 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. St. Agnes Academy

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 922 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Strake Jesuit College Preparatory

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,439 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. British International School of Houston

- Location: Katy, TX
- Enrollment: 1,165 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. The Kinkaid School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,469 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. The Awty International School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,796 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. The John Cooper School

- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Enrollment: 1,343 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#2. The Village School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,756 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. St. John's School

- Location: Houston, TX
- Enrollment: 1,424 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

