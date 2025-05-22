Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Atlanta using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#25. Spring Creek Academy

- Location: Plano, TX

- Enrollment: 117 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#24. Trinity Christian Academy

- Location: Addison, TX

- Enrollment: 1,444 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#23. John Paul II High School

- Location: Plano, TX

- Enrollment: 710 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#22. Bishop Lynch High School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,025 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Northstar School

- Location: Arlington, TX

- Enrollment: 37 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#20. Lakehill Preparatory School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 427 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#19. Covenant Christian Academy

- Location: Colleyville, TX

- Enrollment: 613 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#18. Akiba Yavneh Academy

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 448 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#17. The Clariden School

- Location: Southlake, TX

- Enrollment: 202 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#16. Ursuline Academy of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 889 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#15. Parish Episcopal School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,149 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#14. The Cambridge School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#13. Alcuin School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 604 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#12. The Highlands School

- Location: Irving, TX

- Enrollment: 391 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#11. E.A. Young Academy

- Location: Roanoke, TX

- Enrollment: 85 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. The Westwood School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 248 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#9. The Oakridge School

- Location: Arlington, TX

- Enrollment: 701 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,147 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. Fort Worth Country Day School

- Location: Fort Worth, TX

- Enrollment: 1,097 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Dallas International School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 660 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. The Episcopal School of Dallas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,187 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Cistercian Preparatory School

- Location: Irving, TX

- Enrollment: 358 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#3. Greenhill School

- Location: Addison, TX

- Enrollment: 1,405 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#2. The Hockaday School

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 1,110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#1. St. Mark's School of Texas

- Location: Dallas, TX

- Enrollment: 911 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+