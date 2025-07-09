Best places to live in the El Paso metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from Niche. (Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock/Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Berino

- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,429

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Anthony

- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 8,701

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#18. Agua Dulce

- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 2,995

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Tornillo

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 1,381

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#16. Fabens

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 4,704

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#15. Socorro

- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 36,237

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#14. Chaparral

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 16,642

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#13. Sunland Park

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 17,085

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. San Elizario

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 10,123

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Westway

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,515

(Stacker/Stacker)

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#10. Anthony

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 3,727

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#9. Clint

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,208

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Horizon City

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 23,069

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. San Ysidro

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,179

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Santa Teresa

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 5,973

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#5. Canutillo

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 6,422

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#4. Vinton

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,752

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#3. Las Cruces

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 112,612

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#2. Mesilla

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,850

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#1. El Paso

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 678,147

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!