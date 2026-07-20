Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Dallas Cowboys history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Don Meredith, September 18, 1966

- Stats: 358 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 16 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 52-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.92

#4. Dak Prescott, October 4, 2020

- Stats: 502 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards

- Game: DAL vs CLE, 38-49 Loss

- Fantasy points: 37.28

#3. Dak Prescott, November 12, 2023

- Stats: 404 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 17 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 49-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.86

#2. Dak Prescott, September 20, 2020

- Stats: 450 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 18 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs ATL, 40-39 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.8

#1. Tony Romo, October 6, 2013

- Stats: 506 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: DAL vs DEN, 48-51 Loss

- Fantasy points: 40.94

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Ezekiel Elliott, November 13, 2016

- Stats: 114 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 95 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: DAL vs PIT, 35-30 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.9

#4. Dan Reeves, November 5, 1967

- Stats: 42 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 114 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs

- Game: DAL vs ATL, 37-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.6

#3. Ezekiel Elliott, October 22, 2017

- Stats: 147 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 72 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: DAL vs SFO, 40-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 39.9

#2. Emmitt Smith, September 4, 1995

- Stats: 163 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs

- Game: DAL vs NYG, 35-0 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.3

#1. Herschel Walker, December 14, 1986

- Stats: 122 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 170 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 21-23 Loss

- Fantasy points: 41.2

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Michael Irvin, September 20, 1992

- Stats: 210 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: DAL vs PHO, 31-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.1

#4. Amari Cooper, December 9, 2018

- Stats: 217 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: DAL vs PHI, 29-23 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 39.7

#3. Terrell Owens, November 18, 2007

- Stats: 173 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: DAL vs WAS, 28-23 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.3

#2. Frank Clarke, September 16, 1962

- Stats: 241 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions

- Game: DAL vs WAS, 35-35 Loss

- Fantasy points: 42.1

#1. Bob Hayes, December 20, 1970

- Stats: 187 Receiving Yards, 4 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions

- Game: DAL vs HOU, 52-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 43.0