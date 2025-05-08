The battle is on for winningest ACM group of all time, and the trophy could be headed to Odie's

Has Old Dominion ever been in the running for ACM group of the year and not won?

Well, it turns out, they're not sure.

"Maybe the first year that we won new artist," Geoff Sprung offers as they try to figure it out.

"We won new group one year," Trevor Rosen remembers.

"We were also nominated as group," Geoff says, pointing out they were up for both new group and group in 2015.

"To be fair, we did win a trophy that year!" Trevor injects as the guys laugh.

Little Big Town claimed the title in 2016, but it's belonged to OD every year since 2017.

Heading into this year's show, OD and Rascal Flatts each have seven trophies. Whoever wins Thursday night will be the all-time champion.

If they clinch the title, the guys agree the trophy should end up at Odie's, their new bar in midtown Nashville.

So far, a "Waffle House award" is the only one residing at their new watering hole.

"Especially because this is the record-breaking one potentially, that would be cool to have in the bar," Brad Tursi suggests, as Matthew Ramsey agrees.

Tune in to see who's the all-time ACM group of the year Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET, as Reba McEntire hosts the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video.

