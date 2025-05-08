The battle is on for winningest ACM group of all time, and the trophy could be headed to Odie's

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Has Old Dominion ever been in the running for ACM group of the year and not won?

Well, it turns out, they're not sure.

"Maybe the first year that we won new artist," Geoff Sprung offers as they try to figure it out.

"We won new group one year," Trevor Rosen remembers.

"We were also nominated as group," Geoff says, pointing out they were up for both new group and group in 2015.

"To be fair, we did win a trophy that year!" Trevor injects as the guys laugh.

Little Big Town claimed the title in 2016, but it's belonged to OD every year since 2017.

Heading into this year's show, OD and Rascal Flatts each have seven trophies. Whoever wins Thursday night will be the all-time champion.

If they clinch the title, the guys agree the trophy should end up at Odie's, their new bar in midtown Nashville.

So far, a "Waffle House award" is the only one residing at their new watering hole.

"Especially because this is the record-breaking one potentially, that would be cool to have in the bar," Brad Tursi suggests, as Matthew Ramsey agrees.  

Tune in to see who's the all-time ACM group of the year Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET, as Reba McEntire hosts the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!