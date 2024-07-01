Bailey Zimmerman's not "New to Country," but his song is

Bailey Zimmerman's country and rock roots shine in "New to Country."



The anthemic track, which Bailey co-wrote, features lyrics that show Bailey's upbringing and how he's, in fact, "anything but new to country."



"He's got tattoos, he's bad news/ Yeah, that's all anybody's ever said about me/ And yeah I like to cut loose and smoke too/ You might think I chose this way of livin'/ Nah, but it chose me/ You can hear me coming with a 6.2 hummin'/ Guns N' Roses bumpin' through a 12 in the floor/ I don't need me nothing but a spot out in the country/ I smile when they say that I ain't me anymore," goes the opening verse.



Bailey's latest releases include his new single, "Holy Smokes," and "Hell or High Water" off the forthcoming Twisters: The Album.



To catch Bailey on tour this summer, head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

