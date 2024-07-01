Bailey Zimmerman's not "New to Country," but his song is

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman's country and rock roots shine in "New to Country."

The anthemic track, which Bailey co-wrote, features lyrics that show Bailey's upbringing and how he's, in fact, "anything but new to country."

"He's got tattoos, he's bad news/ Yeah, that's all anybody's ever said about me/ And yeah I like to cut loose and smoke too/ You might think I chose this way of livin'/ Nah, but it chose me/ You can hear me coming with a 6.2 hummin'/ Guns N' Roses bumpin' through a 12 in the floor/ I don't need me nothing but a spot out in the country/ I smile when they say that I ain't me anymore," goes the opening verse.

Bailey's latest releases include his new single, "Holy Smokes," and "Hell or High Water" off the forthcoming Twisters: The Album.

To catch Bailey on tour this summer, head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!