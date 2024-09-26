Bailey Zimmerman's ready for another tour with Morgan Wallen: "It would be sick"

Ask Bailey Zimmerman to pick a favorite tour he's been on, and in a heartbeat he'd say it was his run on the One Night at a Time Tour with Morgan Wallen.



"I would say my favorite tour is the first tour I did with Morgan. It was with HARDY and ERNEST and, man, nothing will ever beat that," Bailey tells ABC Audio. "It was so cool being out with all my idols and getting to learn from them."



"I give all the credit [for] my live show to HARDY, Morgan, ERNEST. I watched all them guys and they taught me everything," he says. "So for sure, forever be my favorite tour ever, unless we do it again."



Wait, did Bailey hint at the possibility of another tour with Morgan?



"I don't know. I wouldn't put it out of the thing. I mean, I'm not saying that we're doing it, but it would be sick," he says.

Bailey's next show with Morgan will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 19. Tickets are available now at baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Bailey's new single, "Holy Smokes," is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.