Bailey Zimmerman's "Holding On" has a heartfelt message

Bailey Zimmerman hopes to encourage you with his new song, “Holding On.” Out now, the track reminds listeners to keep “holding on” through their hardships and struggles. “Will you be strong and keep holding on?/ If this was your last breath, would you waste it on me?/ Stick around when I’m in the dark/ Be the angel that comes down and picks up my heart/ When it’s all wrong, can we be strong?/ And keep holding on/ And keep holding on,” Bailey sings in the chorus. “Everyone is battling something in their life and I know that there are so many of y’all out there struggling to get by daily… I truly hope that this song reminds you to keep going when you wanna give up,” the singer shares on Instagram. “DONT QUIT!! Tomorrow could change your life,” he adds. Bailey’s wrapping his remaining tour dates as he readies to drop more new music. His latest releases include “New to Country,” “Hell or High Water” and “Holy Smokes,” which is making its way up the country charts.

