Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 Musicians list

Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley aren't even 30 yet, but they've certainly accomplished a lot. That's why both of them have made Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list in the musicians category. According to the publication, they're just some of the young artists who are determining "what the future sounds like."

Bailey, 25, has "already proven that he's more than just a flash in the pan by notching two back-to-back No. 1 hits on country radio," Forbes writes. The publication also notes his award nominations, his strong TikTok game, his 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his "playful and refreshingly unpolished presence."

Forbes says Ella, 26, has "emerged as a major force in contemporary country music," thanks to her multiple award nominations and wins. She's also scored a string of hit singles, including her two Riley Green duets, "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do," plus "weren't for the wind" and "Choosin' Texas."

Other under-30s on the list include Jessie Murph, pop star Alex Warren and Audrey Nuna, one of the singing voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X.

