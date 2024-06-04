Bailey celebrates two-week #1 with "Where It Ends"

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman's "Where It Ends" has reigned on the country charts for two consecutive weeks.

"'WHERE IT ENDS' IS #1 FOR A SECOND WEEK IN A ROW," Bailey wrote on Instagram. "We wrote this song February 16th 2022… OVER 2 YEARS AGO… to still feel so much love from yall and to see it still helping people get through the tough parts of life is INSANE."

"NONE of this is possible without my fans, my team, and the BEAUTIFUL people at country radio!! Thank YOU for being in my village… I LOVE YALL SO MUCH," he shares.

"IM SO BLESSED… IM SO GRATEFUL… AND IM CELEBRATING ALL WEEK…. AGAIN!! LETS GOO," Bailey adds.

Bailey's post also includes a clip of the demonstration tape for "Where It Ends" and the notes from the day he co-wrote the track.

"Where It Ends" is the fourth single from Bailey's debut record, Religiously. The Album., which spawned the preceding chart-toppers "Fall In Love," "Rock and a Hard Place" and "Religiously."

If you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Bailey performing at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. For more information, head to cmafest.com.

