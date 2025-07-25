From 'Backup Plan' to 'Back in the Saddle,' Luke Combs is racing toward what's next

By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Combs is officially "Back in the Saddle" with his new radio single.

Luke co-wrote the tune, which is accompanied by a new music video starring racing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty.

“So much work goes into making these songs — so much time we spend making them, from the studio writing them to the videos," Luke says. "I got to make the video with Dale Jr. and Richard Petty, which is a total dream come true. My grandpa would be rolling over in his grave in a good way if he knew that I got to hang out with Richard Petty and Dale Jr.”

"Back in the Saddle" is presumably the first glimpse at Luke's sixth album, following last year's Fathers & Sons.

Luke is currently in the top five with "Backup Plan" with Bailey Zimmerman.

