Ashley McBryde's holiday season involves long drives, long walks and ribs

One thing Ashley McBryde typically logs during the holiday season? Mileage on the road.

"For me, [the] holiday season means long drives, but it's always meant long drives. It's six or seven hours to mom's house or dad's house or four or five hours to a brother or sister or a cousin from there. So it's lots of drive time," shares Ashley.

"But there are also lots of things to look forward to. My stepdad always makes ribs on holidays for nearly every holiday," she adds. "No matter what the dishes are going to be, there's also ribs."

Leisurely walks are also part of Ashley's family tradition.

"My family lives really close to each other in certain parts of Arkansas. You can get to a stepbrother's house or a cousin's house really, really close," says the "One Night Standards" singer. "So we spend a lot of time taking walks to each other's houses, which is really nice."

Ashley recently performed "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" with violinist Lindsey Stirling on CMA Country Christmas. In case you missed it, it'll encore December 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

