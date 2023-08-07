Ashley McBryde announces The Devil I Know Tour

Ashley McBryde is hitting the road on her The Devil I Know Tour this October.



Presented by Ariat International, the trek kicks off October 7 in Mobile, Alabama, and will hit cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and New York City. In January, she'll travel overseas for shows in Bristol, London, Glasgow, Dublin and more.



Corey Kent, Willie Jones, Kasey Tyndall and other rising country artists will open on select dates.



"About time this devil hits the road for a proper run of shows... The Devil I Know Tour presented by @ariatinternational kicks off in the states this October, then we're finally headed back to the UK! AND, I'm bringing a few friends with me along the way. Y'all... I can't wait for this one," Ashley shares on Instagram.



"It has been exciting to watch Ashley's career grow over the past five years, and we couldn't be more proud to support her headlining tour," adds Susan Alcala, VP of partnership marketing at Ariat.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Ashley's The Trybe fan club begins Tuesday, August 8, at 10 a.m.



For the full list of dates and tickets, visit ashleymcbryde.com.



Ashley's new album, The Devil I Know, arrives September 8 and can be preordered now.

