Ashley Cooke's new chapter starts with some 'swear words'

Ashley Cooke's opening her next chapter of music with some "swear words."

“This song is realizing that no words, answers, or explanations will be able to fix a relationship that’s beyond repair," she says of the song she co-wrote. "It’s surrendering to the silence because it means finally having peace in the situation.”

The "your place" hitmaker will follow the new song with "tin foil hat" on Oct. 3 and "baby blues" on Nov. 14.

Earlier this year she also put out the new tracks "All I Forgot" with Joe Jonas, "the f word" and "the hell you are."

So far, Ashley hasn't revealed when the full follow-up to 2023's shot in the dark will arrive.

