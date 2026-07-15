Ashley Cooke drops song titles, even more clues about album #2

What do gold stars, a glass of wine, California, Florida, hotel keys, acoustic guitars, a journal, a pen and Geminis have to do with Ashley Cooke's self-titled sophomore album?

Well, you'll mostly have to wait until it drops Aug. 14 to find out. But the track listing should give you some clues.

The "your place" hitmaker unveiled the song titles via her socials, sporting a blue jean jacket with patches on the back to make the big reveal. Even more patches serve as the aforementioned Easter eggs, though you can't see them all in the video.

The 15-song collection includes her new radio single, "baby blues," and follows 2023's shot in the dark.

Here's the complete track listing for ashley cooke:

"if i'm being honest"

"high school sweetheart"

"baby blues"

"famous to frances"

"johnny 'n june"

"excuses"

"dance around it"

"sleepless in seattle"

"man behind the glass (feat. JP Saxe)"

"i'm up and i'm down"

"the hell you are"

"between the lines"

"xs"

"when we're 30"

"the girl who cried wolf"

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