America's most liked cars

From compact crossovers in California to full-size trucks in Texas, Edmunds shoppers have a wide variety of favorite vehicles. Edmunds users' preferences were analyzed to determine the 10 most favorited makes and models of 2024, also looking at favorite model years and regions where shoppers were based.



Takeaways? Honda and Toyota dominated with sensible, reliable sedans and crossovers; Ford and Chevrolet trucks remain perennially popular; and the Jeep Wrangler still inspires the daydreams of many shoppers.

Honda CR-V Tops Edmunds' User Faves

The Honda CR-V proved the overwhelming favorite with Edmunds users in 2024, racking up nearly 20,000 favorites. It's no surprise. The CR-V regularly finishes at or near the top of the small SUV rankings. Its 8.1 (out of 10) ranking ties for first with its Mazda CX-50 and CX-5 rivals (we give the CX-50 a slight edge for its sharper handling, variety of powertrains, and classier interior). Honda sold about 402,000 CR-V models in 2024, making it one of the top-selling cars in the U.S. and the third best-selling crossover after the Toyota RAV4 and Tesla Model Y.

Americans Love Toyota

Edmunds car shoppers favorited Toyota vehicles over any other car brand in 2024. From the popular Corolla and Camry sedans to rugged trucks and SUVs like the Tacoma and 4Runner, the Japanese automaker's reputation for reliable, durable and well-built vehicles clearly resonates with shoppers.

The most desirable Toyota? The 2018 RAV4. More than 14,000 Edmunds users marked this vintage of Toyota's compact SUV as a favorite. This was the final year of the RAV4's previous generation before it was redesigned in 2019. We weren't overly enthusiastic about the 2018 model—Edmunds rated it 6.8 out of 10—but the reviewer's complaints largely stemmed from its modest performance and utilitarian interior, which most competitors had surpassed by the end of the fourth-generation RAV4's run. That doesn't detract from today's value, which finds used 2018 models selling for around $20,100 on average. The Camry, Tacoma and Highlander also made a big impression on Edmunds shoppers, landing Toyota with four models among the 10 most-favorited vehicles of 2024 (see list below).

Table showing The 10 most favorited vehicles. (Stacker/Stacker)

Edmunds

Top 10 Most Favorited Vehicles

Other brands with strong showings in the Top 10 include Honda, Jeep and Ford. The list also includes sedans, trucks and crossovers.

1. Honda CR-V

The CR-V's compelling combination of interior space, smooth ride, and high-tech features make it a top pick for a small SUV. Abundant cargo space and an impressive list of standard driver aids further enhance the CR-V's appeal, and an available hybrid powertrain is ideal for day-to-day, around-town efficiency. We've found the CR-V's in-dash touchscreen and tech a little dated and underwhelming, at least visually, but functionally without issue.

2. Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler still embodies the classic Jeep spirit, even as the brand grows into larger and more luxurious SUVs. A strong emphasis on off-road capability and joyful, top-down driving make it the ideal adventure vehicle, although that comes at a price to its daily on-road comfort. Modern in-car tech makes it more user-friendly than ever, and with two body styles, several powertrains—including a plug-in hybrid—and loads of options, the Wrangler is customizable to just about any buyer's fancy. The big tires and indestructible suspension make the Wrangler a loud and bouncy ride on the road, but it's an acceptable compromise for most buyers.

3. Honda Civic

The Civic has evolved over decades to become one of the most tenured small cars in America. Currently available as a roomy sedan or practical hatchback, the Civic offers plenty of cabin and cargo space, a generous complement of in-car tech and driver assist features, and a range of power and performance options, including a hybrid efficient enough to get an EPA-estimated 49 mpg combined. Price can be a concern, however, as the Civic is one of the more expensive models in its class. Overall, though, we think it's a solid return on investment.

4. Honda Accord

Roomy seating, a big trunk, and its relaxed road manners make the Accord a smart and sensible sedan. Solid fuel economy, an available hybrid model, and several standard driver aids further bolster its appeal, but it's the Accord's overall balance that makes it such a frequent favorite. Despite its practical nature, this Honda four-door handles remarkably well without sacrificing ride comfort. The Accord can be pricey, though, and its lower trim levels aren't as fully equipped as some rivals such as Hyundai and Kia.

5. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150's wide array of options and configurations means that the F-150 has it covered whether you need a bare-bones work truck, a near-luxury pickup with leather, gadgets, and tons of chrome, or virtually anything in between. There's even an all-electric F-150 and heavy-duty Super Duty series for more specific needs. The F-150's competitive base price and prodigious payload and towing capacities make it a solid value, with a full complement of tech features adding to its appeal.

6. Toyota RAV4

Much like its key Honda CR-V rival, the Toyota RAV4 is a top choice for a compact SUV. Roomy, comfortable and fuel-efficient, the RAV4 checks multiple boxes for anyone who needs the space and comfort of a sedan but the ease and versatility of an SUV. It also offers hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The RAV4 isn't particularly exciting to drive—it's slow and not very athletic in turns and corners—but for many SUV buyers, these are secondary concerns to the Toyota's practicality.

7. Toyota Camry

Like many cars with a continuous production run of four decades, the Toyota Camry has had standout eras and other periods where it's been pulled along with the tide. Today's Camry is the former, with an all-hybrid lineup, sporty styling inside and out, and tech features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen and low-speed hands-free driving. The Camry also offers just enough athleticism and style to make it not boring. We've found the front seats a bit stiff, and the Camry's trunk is slightly smaller than its main rivals, but overall this model is one of the brighter moments in the Camry's storied catalog.

8. Toyota Tacoma

Among the Tacoma's many superpowers is that it holds its value—well. The Tacoma has one of the best residual values in the business, so don't expect to find many smoking deals if you're shopping used. Tacoma owners generally know what they have. But that's OK because even a pricey used Tacoma has the same traits that have made the model an icon: strong engines, robust durability, and capable off-road design. The Tacoma can't tow as much as its main rivals, and its back seat is a little tighter than others, but otherwise, there's little to dislike about Toyota's midsize pickup.

9. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Silverado 1500 is Chevy's full-size pickup truck, slotted between the smaller midsize Colorado and the more robust, more capable heavy-duty Silverado lineup. The Silverado 1500 offers a variety of trims, cabs, powertrains and bed lengths for broad appeal, ranging from work-truck single-cabs with a four- or eight-cylinder engine to luxury liners with premium leather upholstery and loads of tech features. There's even an all-electric Silverado EV. The Silverado can tow nearly the same kind of loads as its Ford F-150 rival (it falls short by just 200 pounds, essentially a rounding error for full-size trucks) but suffers from a harsher ride and a higher price than most rivals.

10. Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a go-to for many families that need a safe, affordable and reliable three-row SUV. A smooth ride, ample features and above-average fuel economy make it a steady favorite, but it's boosted with a comprehensive bundle of driver safety aids and loads of cargo room, depending on configuration. That last part is important since the third row is cramped compared to the back row in some rivals, and the cargo space behind it is also tight. Folding the third row, however, nets you more cargo space than average, giving the Highlander a few different personalities depending on your use case. If you truly need a larger third row, there's the longer Toyota Grand Highlander model.

Car Shoppers Most Interested in 2018 models

Perhaps it's nostalgia for prepandemic times, but the 2018 model year proved most popular with Edmunds shoppers and accounted for more than 100,000 favorites. More likely, it's the prices. In 2024, the average transaction price for a 2018 used model was slightly more than $17,000. With the average price of new cars nearly double that, it's easy to see why 2018 is a popular target for shoppers.

Texas, California Shoppers Among Quickest to Play Favorites

Edmunds users in Texas and California chose the most favorites. Shoppers in Houston and Dallas showed a strong preference for Ford cars and trucks, while Los Angeles shoppers overwhelmingly leaned toward Toyota. At a more local level, shoppers in Rutland, North Dakota, saved more vehicles than any other city and, like their distant Angeleno counterparts, preferred Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs.

Methodology

We pulled 2024 Favorites data from anonymized Edmunds users. Data was segmented by make, model, year and ZIP code.