'Alan Jackson: The Last Show' set to air on NBC

Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale (Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment)

If you can't get a ticket to Alan Jackson's sold-out touring finale June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, there's some good news: You'll be able to watch it later this year as a primetime network special.

Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale will be retitled Alan Jackson: The Last Show for its debut on NBC. It'll be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The guest of honor will be joined by a who's who of country superstars, including George Strait, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Lee Ann Womack.

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