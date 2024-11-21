Absent Morgan Wallen crowned Entertainer, Stapleton wins big at unpredictable CMA Awards

The 58th CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday on ABC, were nothing if not unpredictable.

As expected, co-host Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton took home Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, respectively, but the other categories brought some surprises. Morgan Wallen, who was the leading nominee going into the ceremony, won Entertainer of the Year for the first time, but he wasn't there to accept the night's biggest honor. It was his first CMA win since 2019.

Then Vocal Duo of the Year went to Brooks & Dunn, marking their 15th win in that category and their first since 2006. It also brought their total CMA wins to 19, making them the all-time champs.

"What a weird business, huh?" Ronnie Dunn remarked from the stage. "I love it!"

Kix Brooks and Ronnie also delivered a touching moment, singing their hit "Believe" with help from Jelly Roll in a performance that brought some in the audience to tears. Jelly also teamed with Keith Urban for a fiery performance of "Liar."

Another surprising win: Cody Johnson taking home Album of the Year for Leather. At the podium, he said, "I never thought there would be a moment to do a Ric Flair, but now is the time," then did the wrestler's famous "Wooo!" Cody was also joined by surprise performer Carrie Underwood for their duet "I'm Gonna Love You."

Megan Moroney won New Artist of the Year after being nominated for the second straight year. She triumphed over chart-toppers like Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman and Shaboozey.

Stapleton won both Single and Song of the Year for "White Horse" over such chart-topping hits as "I Had Some Help" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Even he seemed surprised at his wins; humble as ever, he thanked his wife, Morgane, who sang with him during his performance of "What Am I Gonna Do."

Stapleton also joined Post Malone for "California Sober" and took part in the George Strait tribute that preceded King George's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He joined Strait to sing "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," which he co-wrote, and also handed George the trophy. Parker McCollum, Lainey and Miranda Lambert also sang Strait songs during the segment.

Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year for the seventh time, overtaking Little Big Town, who'd won it six times. Onstage, singer Matthew Ramsey said, "If you're an artist, creator or musicians, this when the world needs you the most: when it's weird, like it is right now."

And off camera, Ella Langley and Riley Green won their first-ever CMA Award for their viral, relatively new single "you look like you love me."

