61st Academy of Country Music Awards: The winners

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, with Shania Twain hosting.
Here's the complete rundown of the winners:
Entertainer of the year
Cody Johnson
Female artist of the year
Ella Langley
Male artist of the year
Cody Johnson
Group of the year
The Red Clay Strays
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
New female artist of the year
Avery Anna
New male artist of the year
Tucker Wetmore
Album of the year
Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum
Song of the year
"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley (Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)
Single of the yer
"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley
Music event of the year
"Don't Mind If I Do," Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
Visual media of the year
"Cuckoo," Stephen Wilson, Jr.
Songwriter of the year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Artist-songwriter of the year
Ella Langley
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