'3,2,1': Tucker Wetmore has his second #1

Tucker Wetmore (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

Tucker Wetmore's enjoying the second #1 of his career as "3,2,1" tops the Mediabase country radio chart.

That makes him the 14th artist in chart history to collect his first two number ones in the same calendar year, following in the footsteps of Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood.

Tucker's debut single, "Wind Up Missin' You," made it to the top the first week of January 2025.

He's set to ring in 2026 with a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

In February Tucker will set out on The Brunette World Tour, which takes its name from his new radio single.

