'3, 2, 1': Tucker Wetmore announces debut album, 'What Not To'

A new single from Tucker Wetmore has dropped, and so has news about his debut album.



While a full track list hasn't been shared, we know the record's called What Not To and is arriving on April 25.



"I've spent my whole life learning what not to do, and thanks to you, I've had the opportunity to turn some of those experiences into my debut album," Tucker says on Instagram. "Thank you for being on this ride with me.. I'm beyond blessed and forever grateful. I love you all."



Tucker shared the news along with the release of his new single, "3, 2, 1," out now on digital platforms and slated to hit country radio on March 10.



The next leg of Tucker's Waves On A Sunset Tour will run from March 8 to May 4, before his headlining debut at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 21.

For tickets and a full list of Tucker's tour dates, visit tuckerwetmore.com.

