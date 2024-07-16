2025 ACM Awards: Date + location announced

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

By Jeremy Chua

The Academy of Country Music Awards are galloping to Texas for a third consecutive year.

That's right, the 60th ACM Awards are headed back to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 with returning host Reba McEntire.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video," Reba tells the press. "It's going to be an absolute can't-miss show, and I can't wait to see everybody back in Texas!"

"Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Award shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show!" ACM CEO Damon Whiteside adds.

Tickets will go on sale this fall. 

In the meantime, you can watch Reba's announcement on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!