2025 ACM Awards: Date + location announced

The Academy of Country Music Awards are galloping to Texas for a third consecutive year.



That's right, the 60th ACM Awards are headed back to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 with returning host Reba McEntire.



"I'm thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video," Reba tells the press. "It's going to be an absolute can't-miss show, and I can't wait to see everybody back in Texas!"



"Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Award shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show!" ACM CEO Damon Whiteside adds.



Tickets will go on sale this fall.



In the meantime, you can watch Reba's announcement on YouTube.

