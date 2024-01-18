2024 Watershed Festival: Luke Bryan, Old Dominion + HARDY to headline

Watershed Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 event, happening August 2-4 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.



The bill includes headliners Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and HARDY, as well as Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Riley Green, Brian Kelley, Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Terri Clark, Ashland Craft, Josh Ross, Zach Top, Koe Wetzel, Pecos & the Rooftops and Dee Jay Silver.



Additionally, up-and-comers Kassi Ashton, Meghan Patrick, Mae Estes, Jake Worthington, Graham Barham, Jade Eagleson, Greylan James, Madeline Merlo, Matt Schuster and more will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.



Festival passes go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT at watershedest.com.

