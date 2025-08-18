10 of the most prestigious area codes in America: Where three digits signal status

In the digital age, a phone number is more than just a way to connect — it’s a reflection of where you come from, who you are, and sometimes, what you’ve achieved.

Certain area codes have become status symbols, signaling affluence, influence, and regional pride. Whether it's a Manhattan 212 number or a Beverly Hills 310 number, these codes carry weight. In this story, Spokeo explores 10 of the most prestigious area codes in the U.S. and why they matter.

212 – Manhattan, New York

As one of the original North American area codes (1947), 212 now exclusively serves Manhattan. Renowned for its perceived prestige, businesses report that it boosts marketing effectiveness — direct mail featuring 212 numbers sees a 15-20% higher response rate than other NYC codes. In comparison, listings with 212 numbers are easier to remember and more clickable online.

310 – Beverly Hills / West Los Angeles, California

Created in 1991 from a split with 213, 310 covers affluent coastal communities, including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Malibu. A 2005 Los Angeles Times feature noted that actors and agents actively seek 310 numbers "because 310 is synonymous with the area of Santa Monica, Brentwood, Beverly Hills … When you have that 310 number, it says something about you." Furthermore, the Los Angeles Almanac adds that 310 holders "are seen as one to be admired… connected to Hollywood."

415 – San Francisco, California

Also among the original codes from 1947, 415 remains emblematic of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area, used by many large, influential tech companies. With companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple residing in this area code, its credibility is strengthened.

617 – Boston, Massachusetts

One of the 1947 original area codes, 617, still covers Boston. Its long-standing association with the city's academic, financial, and historical institutions is well-established, though not as frequently backed by data.

202 – Washington, D.C.

The sole area code for D.C. since its inception in 1947, 202 has never been split, helping it retain a formal connection to federal agencies, lobbying firms, media outlets, and political organizations.

312 – Chicago, Illinois

Introduced in 1947, the 312 code was split in 1989 to focus on downtown Chicago. It still signals a prominent business presence, as confirmed by telecom data indicating it remains central to core Chicago operations.

305 – Miami, Florida

Miami's original area code, 305, has existed since 1947 and is strongly linked to the city's beach culture, nightlife, and Latin-American commerce, according to local telecom overviews.

404 – Atlanta, Georgia

Assigned in 1947 to Atlanta and still serving the metro core, 404 is the default for many major companies and headquarters in the region.

213 – Downtown Los Angeles, California

In 1947, the 213 was launched as California's first area code and remains iconic within downtown Los Angeles. Legacy 213 numbers are highly desirable and iconic.

646 – Manhattan, New York (Overlay)

Introduced in 1999 as an overlay with 212 over Manhattan. While it lacks 212's cachet, 646 still signals a Manhattan presence without the premium, and is now common among local businesses and residents.

Why These Area Codes Matter

All ten codes are tied to some of America’s major economic, cultural, or political centers. Their longevity and geographic exclusivity help signal trust, status, or regional identity:

Businesses benefit from perceived credibility and geolocal branding.

Individuals may gain implied prestige or societal alignment, even without residing locally.

In a digital-first world, these numeric identifiers continue to reflect influence, community identity, and aspirational lifestyle, making them more than mere dial codes. In fact, for anyone trying to reconnect with someone from a specific place — say an old friend with a Manhattan or Beverly Hills number — a people search can make that process a little easier.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.