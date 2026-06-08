10 best fast-food chains in America, based on customer satisfaction ratings

Darya Kaufman // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

The 10 best fast-food chains in America in 2025

Historically, fast-food restaurants have been perceived as a more affordable dining option for Americans, but recently, that hasn't been the case. According to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in April 2026, the index for limited-service meals, which includes fast food, rose 3.2% over the previous 12 months. The rising costs mean a meal at a fast-food chain is becoming more of a luxury than a cost-saver, so folks are sticking to their favorites.

Many fast-food chains have particularly loyal bases of customers. Someone who loves Burger King may not love McDonald's, despite the two chains having similar menus. Why? One reason is taste. Many fast-food chains have specific spice blends, sauces, and recipes they and their fans claim differentiate their products from competitors.

In addition to food quality, customer service can be a major factor in determining consumer opinion of a fast-food chain. Chains that prioritize friendly and efficient service, such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, have built a loyal customer base who appreciate the experience they provide, and they come back again and again.

To see how fast-food restaurants compare, Stacker ranked the top fast-food brands based on their 2025 customer satisfaction score, as calculated by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. (Ties were broken by the percentage point change from 2024 to 2025; further ties remained.)

Read on to see if your favorite chain made the cut and how it compares to other big names in the industry.

TY Lim // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Dunkin'

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78

- Change from 2024: +1

The founder of Dunkin' Donuts, William Rosenberg, started out selling coffee and donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948. The company's original name was Open Kettle, but it was later changed to Dunkin' Donuts in 1950. Today, Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world's largest chains specializing in coffee and baked goods, with more than 14,000 franchise locations worldwide, and is beloved by many, including celebrity fan Ben Affleck.

Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Domino's

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78

- Change from 2024: -1

Domino's has a reputation for delivering pizzas quickly. They offer a "30 minutes or free" guarantee, which can appeal to customers looking for a fast and convenient meal. The chain offers a wide range of toppings and crust options, allowing customers to customize their pizzas to suit their tastes. They also provide a range of side dishes and desserts.

James Andrews1 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Culver's

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 78

- Change from 2024: -2

A newcomer to last year's list, Culver's started in Wisconsin in 1984 and now boasts 1,000 restaurants across the U.S., but mostly sticking to its Midwestern roots. The chain is famous for its signature ButterBurgers (which are, as the name implies, served on a buttered, toasted bun), its frozen custard, and of course, its cheese curds, a regional favorite.

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Pizza Hut (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79

- Change from 2024: 0

Pizza Hut has a unique claim to fame that may appeal to outer space fans: In 2001, it became the first company to deliver pizza to space. Pizza Hut worked with the Russian space agency to deliver a pizza to the International Space Station. However, only cosmonauts enjoyed the pizza because of NASA's policy against advertisements.

photo-denver // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Papa Johns (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79

- Change from 2024: 0

Today, Papa Johns is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with approximately 6,000 locations across the globe. The company is also known for its commitment to using high-quality ingredients in its pizzas, including fresh, never-frozen dough and vine-ripened tomatoes for its pizza sauce. This isn't bad, considering the company started out in a converted broom closet in the back of a bar that founder John Schnatter co-owned with his father.

QualityHD // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Panera Bread (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79

- Change from 2024: -1

Panera Bread is a fast-casual restaurant known for its quality ingredients. It even maintains a "No No List" of items the chain would never use in its recipes. Panera began in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, armed with a sourdough starter from San Francisco. In 2017, JAB Holding Company purchased the chain. It now operates more than 2,100 bakery-cafes under Panera Bread or St. Louis Bread Company across 48 states and Ontario, Canada.

Steve Bruckmann // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Arby's (tie)

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 79

- Change from 2024: -1

Leroy and Forrest Raffel opened the first Arby's location in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964, with the name Arby's, based on the initials "R" and "B," meant to stand for "Raffel Brothers." The company's signature dish is its roast beef sandwich, made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced beef and topped with various sauces and toppings. Arby's has since expanded its menu to include a range of sandwiches, salads, and sides, and today has more than 3,300 locations around the nation.

Pavel Mikheyev // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Starbucks

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 80

- Change from 2024: 0

Starbucks has a reputation for providing a consistent experience across its many locations. Customers know what to expect when they visit a Starbucks, from the quality of the coffee to the store's ambiance.

Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Panda Express

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 80

- Change from 2024: +4

Panda Express was founded by Chinese immigrants and husband-and-wife team Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983, a spinoff of a restaurant concept called Panda Inn. In 1987, the chain found its signature dish, Orange Chicken, thanks to in-house chef Andy Kao. The company is also known for its American take on Chinese dishes, even introducing regional Chinese dishes such as Sichuan-style Kung Pao Chicken and a General Tso's Chicken that uses Hunanese spices.

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Chick-fil-A

- 2025 customer satisfaction score: 83

- Change from 2024: 0

Chick-fil-A is known for its 100% whole breast meat with no fillers and hormones. Founder Truett Cathy created the recipe over 50 years ago, and it hasn't changed. The chain has faced backlash for its founder's philanthropic efforts, especially giving to conservative and Christian organizations opposed to LGBTQ+ rights. Still, it does abstain from donating to politicians, a common practice in the industry. No matter the politics, the chicken sandwich is undeniably good, and more recently, it has been testing a plant-based sandwich it took four years to develop.