KKYX Giveaways Week of November 12, 2018

KKYX Week of 11/12:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Doug Stone @ Blue Bonnet Palace 11/16

Win a pair of tickets to Doug Stone at Blue Bonnet Palace on Friday, November 16th! Tickets on-sale now at bluebonnetpalace.com

KKYX-Files @ 7:23am Mon-Fri

Real Country Prize Packs

Win a Real Country Prize Pack! (Real Country Prize Pack: Bluetooth Headphone, tumbler, hat, tote bag.)

Don’t miss the new music competition show that’s all about country, when Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, and Jake Owen search for America’s next country music superstars. Real Country is all new Tuesday at 10/9 central on USA Network.

Mon-Thur 4:12pm

Doug Stone @ Blue Bonnet Palace 11/16

Win a pair of tickets to Doug Stone at Blue Bonnet Palace on Friday, November 16th! Tickets on-sale now at bluebonnetpalace.com