Posted: July 14, 2018

KKYX Giveaways Week of July 16, 2018

Comments

Mon-Fri 6:12am 

Gillespie County Horse Racing

Win a pair of tickets to the Gillespie County Pari-mutuel Horse Racing Saturday, 7/21 and Sunday, 7/22 at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg! 

More information available at gillespiefair.net/parimutuel-racing

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Kickin’ for a Kure: Featuring Hank Williams Jr. & Martina McBride @ Freeman Expo Hall 7/21

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Hank Williams Jr. and Martina McBride at the 8th Annual Kickin’ for a Kure, Saturday, July 21st, at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall!!! Benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tickets on sale now at Kickinforakure.com!  

KKYX-Files @ 7:23am Mon-Fri

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters @ Conway’s New Braunfels 7/21

Win a pair of tickets to see Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at Conway’s New Braunfels on Saturday, July 14th! All winners have a shot at a VIP Table for four at the concert! 

Tickets on sale now at Conwaysnb.com!

Mon-Fri 8:12am 

Ty Herndon @ Conway’s New Braunfels 7/20

Win a pair of tickets to see Ty Herndon at Conway’s New Braunfels on Friday, July 20th! 

Tickets on sale now at Conwaysnb.com! 

Mon-Fri 9:12am 

Sportsman Channel’s Outdoor Fest 2018

Win a pair of 3-day tickets to the Sportsman Channel’s Outdoor Fest 2018 in Houston, TX 7/20-7/22! 

KKYX WEB/APP Contest:

VIP Kickin’ for a Kure: Featuring Hank Williams Jr. & Martina McBride @ Freeman Expo Hall 7/21!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of VIP tickets to see Hank Williams Jr. and Martina McBride at the 8th Annual Kickin’ for a Kure, Saturday, July 21st, at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall!!! Benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tickets on sale now at Kickinforakure.com!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

