Theo Von - March 28, 2025

GET TICKETS

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von is bringing his widely popular comedy tour Return of the Rat to the Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 28.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 11 at 10AM. For exclusive presale access on Friday, November 8, sign up for our All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.

He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.

Theo’s new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He’s currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies.