View this year’s CMA Awards nominees

The 58th CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday, November 20th at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Hulu. Check out a list of artists nominated below.
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Jelly Roll
- Lainey Wilson
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
- Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs
- Higher - Chris Stapleton
- Leather - Cody Johnson
- Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
New Artist of the Year
- Shaboozey
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
Single of the Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey -
- Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
- Watermelon Moonshine - Lainey Wilson
- White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
- Burn It Down - Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
- Dirt Cheap - Josh Phillips
- I Had Some Help - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
- The Painter - Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- White Horse - Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson
Musical Event of the Year
- Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
- Mad Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church
- you look like you love me - Ella Langley featuring Riley Green
Music Video of the Year
- Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
- I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- I’m Not Pretty - Megan Moroney
- The Painter - Cody Johnson
- Wildflowers and Wild Horses - Lainey Wilson
Musician of the Year
- Tom Burkovac - Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley - Guitar
- Charlie Worsham - Guitar
