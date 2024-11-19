View this year’s CMA Awards nominees

The 58th CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday, November 20th at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Hulu. Check out a list of artists nominated below.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jelly Roll
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

  • Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
  • Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs
  • Higher - Chris Stapleton
  • Leather - Cody Johnson
  • Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

New Artist of the Year

  • Shaboozey
  • Megan Moroney
  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Zach Top

Single of the Year

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey -
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • Watermelon Moonshine - Lainey Wilson
  • White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

  • Burn It Down - Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
  • Dirt Cheap - Josh Phillips
  • I Had Some Help - Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
  • The Painter - Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • White Horse - Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

  • Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
  • I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
  • Mad Made A Bar - Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church
  • you look like you love me - Ella Langley featuring Riley Green

Music Video of the Year

  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
  • I’m Not Pretty - Megan Moroney
  • The Painter - Cody Johnson
  • Wildflowers and Wild Horses - Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

  • Tom Burkovac - Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley - Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham - Guitar

