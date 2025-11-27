PHOTOS: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade through the years

0 of 29Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Santa Claus rides a parade float pulled by a team of horses down Broadway Street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Balloon at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade The 'Early Bird' character balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, 22nd November 1928. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images) (George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images) This soldier is marching straight at the Macy's Thanksgiving UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 24: This soldier is marching straight at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Pinocchio On Broadway UUNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 25 1937: A Pinocchio balloon floats down Broadway in thirteenth annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Seven musical organizations, twenty-one floats and balloon units and 400 costumed marchers participated in this year's merry cavalcade. All doubt as the existence of Santa Claus was dispelled. He Was There! (Photo by Walter Kelleher/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Huge helium-filled alligator is hauled through Times Square UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 24: Huge helium-filled alligator is hauled through Times Square during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, an annual affair. The parade drew an estimated 2,000,000 spectators, including a host of notables. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Santa Claus Stilt Walker with Crowd at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade (Original Caption) New York City: Man Of The Moment. It was quite a treat for these youngsters when a Santa Claus on stilts stopped to shake hands with them and find out what they want for Christmas at Times Square during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Grownups got a big kick out of the proceedings too. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Police Officer Steadies Horse at Parade (Original Caption) 11/27/1952-New York, New York- Sergeant Frank Ford of New York City's Mounted Police steadies his horse as the mommoth "Space Cadet" in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade leans threatenly at the start of the march. No mishaps were reported and no children were frightened as the parade made its way down Central Park West from 77th street, with huge colorful floats and entertainment luminaries in abundance. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: A group of elephants pass by during the 1954 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Film star Ginger Rogers looked festive on flower float at th UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: Film star Ginger Rogers looked festive on flower float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Hal Mathewson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Macy's Day Parade High-kicking young ladies during the Macy's Day Parade at Thanksgiving in New York City, 26th November 1961. A number of tableaux behind commemorate landmarks in the city's history. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Like turkey, the parade makes a New Yorker's Thanksgiving wh UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 26: Like turkey, the parade makes a New Yorker's Thanksgiving what it is. Multitudes of spectators, most of them children, lined Central Park West and Broadway in balmy weather to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Everything went fine, except for Popeye, whose giant balloon never got inflated, and for Dino the dinosaur, who drooped after he slammed into a lamppost at Columbus Circle. But Donald Duck rises above it all in Times Square (Photo by Frank Hurley/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Cross-eyed? Well, if you were as full fo helium as Bullwinkl UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 26: Cross-eyed? Well, if you were as full fo helium as Bullwinkle is... you would be also in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Marching bands and comic giant floats move down Broadway nea UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 23: Marching bands and comic giant floats move down Broadway near Herald Square during chiilly but festive Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. And one of the big stars is Mickey Mouse, who just turned 50. (Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Turkey Float in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade A turkey parade float opens the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Bart Simpson Balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York Bart Simpson Balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty) US MACY'S PARADE 1 The balloon of the cartoon characters Rocket J. Squirrel (Rocky) and Bullwinkle the moose floats down Broadway in New York followed by marching bands and other balloons during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 28 November. This is the 70th anniversary of the annual event. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo by STAN HONDA / AFP) (Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) The Rugrats and Spike balloons float through Times Square du UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: The Rugrats and Spike balloons float through Times Square during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. An estimated one million spectators lined the parade route from Manhattan's upper West Side to the Macy's store at Herald Square in midtown. (Photo by Evy Mages/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images) Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: The Rockettes perform during the 1998 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 397645 06: The Big Bird balloon floats down Central Park West during the 75th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade November 22, 2001, in New York City. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (Chris Hondros/Getty Images) 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Sesame Street's Big Bird and friends perform at the 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square November 28, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) Crowds Gather For Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: The Hello Kitty balloon floats during the 81st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images) (Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images) "The Enchanting World of Lindt Chocolate" Float In The 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: The Enchanting World of Lindt Chocolate Float featuring the Goo Goo Dolls in the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Lindt) (Jemal Countess) The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Kicks Off The Holiday Season For Millions Of Television Viewers Watching Safely At Home NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the Red Titan balloon at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) Macy's Hosts Its Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: The Bluey balloon floats the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was first held in 1924 and only paused from 1942 to 1944 during World War II. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) (Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Takes Place In New York City NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Dancers pose for a photo at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. The annual Macy’s parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, and 12 marching bands. Organizers expected more than 2.5 million spectators to come out for it. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)