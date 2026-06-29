PHOTOS: Can you find the tiny soccer ball in these 2026 World Cup host cities?

There’s a tiny soccer ball hidden in the skylines of these 2026 World Cup host cities. Bonus points if you can identify the city!

0 of 19

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos