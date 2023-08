KKYX Pro Football Challenge

The Country Legends KKYX Pro Football Challenge is your chance to win $50,000!

Just make your football picks below every week! Make your picks now to get started.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Contest begins August 22, 2023, and ends on January 7, 2024. Other terms and restrictions apply. One winner will be selected at the end of the season.

©2021 Cox Media Group