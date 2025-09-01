Enter To Win Tickets To See Terri Clark At The Tobin Center!

Terri Clark @ Tobin 2025

9/1-9/12

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Terri Clark: Live In Concert, September 21st at the Tobin Center!

Tickets on sale now at tobincenter.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/01/25 - 09/12/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Terri Clark, September 21, 2025 at the Tobin Center. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.