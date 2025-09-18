Enter To Win Tickets To See Clint Black At John T. Floore’s Country Store In Helotes!

9/15-9/26

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Clint Black: Back On The Blacktop Tour 2025, October 4th at John T. Floore’s Country Store in Helotes!

Tickets on sale now at liveatfloores.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/15/25 - 09/26/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Clint Black, October 4, 2025 at John T. Floore’s Country Store. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.