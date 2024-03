Kickin' For a Kure Concert - July 20, 2024 Kickin' For a Kure Concert - July 20, 2024 featuring Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery, and Sara Evans, at Freeman Coliseum!

3/4 - 3/15

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 12th Annual Kickin’ for a Kure to see Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery and Sara Evans at the Freeman Expo Hall on Saturday, July 20th, 2024! Benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 8th.