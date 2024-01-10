Tim Dillon - January 25, 2024

By Johnnie Walker

Tim Dillon brings his American Royalty show to the Aztec Theatre on January 25th!

Tickets on sale now.

Tim Dillon is a comedian and podcaster who hosts the wildly popular Tim Dillon Show, which regularly attracts over one million viewers and listeners on a weekly basis.  He has comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central and tours the world doing stand-up comedy.  He’s been featured in Rolling Stone, The NY Times, The Wall Street Journal, and many other publications worldwide.  He’s a regular on some of the top podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience.  He has a new book coming out in the Fall of 2023 called “Death By Boomers”.  His unique brand of cultural commentary and satire has established him as one of the nations top comedic voices.

