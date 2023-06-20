San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Celebrating 75 Years - Tickets on Sale June 21st

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo proudly announces its 75th anniversary logo and brand. Over the past 75 years the event has helped educate over 50,000 Texas youth by committing $255 MILLION in the form of scholarships, grants, endowments, and Jr. Livestock competitions. Tickets are on sale starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00 AM for all 22 rodeo and entertainer performances.

Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport said, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, our over 6,000 volunteers, and all our media partners and sponsors. We could not have continued to help educate Texas youth without the support of our patrons and guests, who we look forward to seeing this February.”

The new brand and logo will be used for the entire run of show, and we look forward to many community and education events to help celebrate prior to the rodeo to celebrate the 75th held February 8-25, 2024 at the AT&T Center & Freeman Fairgrounds. For more information, visit

www.sarodeo.com.