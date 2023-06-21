San Antonio Parks & Rec Opened 23 Pools for the Summer!

San Antonio Parks & Rec Summer Swimming

By Johnnie Walker

On June 17th, San Antonio Parks & Rec opened 23 public pools around the San Antonio area!

All outdoor pools are free and open to the public. New this year, the Department is excited to expand pool hours by one hour each day and offer earlier swim times at select pool locations.

*Roosevelt Park pool is anticipated to open later this summer once construction is completed.

The opening of 23 outdoor pools kicks off the City’s regular pool season that will continue until mid-August. Eleven pre-season pools opened on May 20, 2023 with weekend hours. Select extended season pools will remain open into September. The San Antonio Natatorium (1430 Cesar E. Chavez), a public indoor pool facility, remains open year-round.

In addition to the City’s pools, Parks and Recreation has partnered with North East ISD and Thousand Oaks Family YMCA to offer free Community Swim Days on select days.

All pools will be open six days a week, including weekends, with a closure day that varies by location:

Pools Daily Hours Closed Days Address
Cassiano 1p-8p Wed 1440 S. Zarzamora
Concepcion 1p-8p Thurs 600 E. Theo
Cuellar 1p-8p Wed 502 S.W. 36th St.
Dellview 1p-8p Wed 500 Basswood
Elmendorf 1p-8p  Mon 235 Shore Dr.
Fairchild 1p-8p Wed 1214 E Crockett
Garza 1p-8p Thurs 5800 Hemphill
Heritage 10a-5p Wed 1423 S Ellison Dr.
Kennedy 1p-8p  Tues 3299 S.W. 28th St.
Kingsborough 1p-8p  Mon 350 Felps St.
Lady Bird Johnson 10a-5p Tues 10700 Nacogdoches Rd.
Lincoln 1p-8p  Mon 2803 E. Commerce
Monterrey 1p-8p  Tues 5919 W. Commerce
New Territories 10a-5p Thurs 9023 Bowen
Normoyle 10a-5p Thurs 700 Culberson
San Pedro 1p-8p  Tues 2200 N. Flores
Southcross 1p-8p  Mon 803 W. Southcross
Southside Lions 1p-8p  Wed 3100 Hiawatha
Spring Time 1p-8p  Thurs 6571 Spring Time
Sunset Hills 1p-8p  Mon 103 Chesswood
Ward 1p-8p  Tues 435 E. Sunshine
Westwood 1p-8p  Tues 7627 W. Military
Woodlawn 1p-8p
Lap Swim
7:30a-9:30a
Open Swim
1p-8p		 Mon 221 Alexander Ave.

