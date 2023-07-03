Last Chance to Enter to Win Tickets to Kickin for a Kure July 22nd

Kickin for a Kure - 2023

By Johnnie Walker

7/3 - 7/20

Enter for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to the 11th Annual Kickin’ For a Kure concert featuring: Chris Young, Mark Chesnutt, and The Frontmen (Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, Larry Stewart formerly of Restless Heart, and Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar) @ Freeman Expo Hall on July 22nd!

PLUS, you’ll be entered for the Grand Prize, a pair of VIP tickets to the show!  This annual event benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Visit kickinforakure.com for more information.

