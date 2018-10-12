Now Playing
Posted: October 12, 2018

Hurricane Relief - You Can Help

By Johnnie Walker

You can make a difference in the lives of those affected by the hurricanes. Whatever you can spare will be appreciated, thanks for your help!

You can text REDCROSS to 90999 and immediately donate $10 to Hurricane relief.

Donate now:

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

National Weather Service

National Hurricane Center

FEMA Website

Hurricane Hunter's Association

National Hurricane Conference

