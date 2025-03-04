Children’s Foundation for the Dreamlight Parade - March 18, 2025

Help bring joy to pediatric patients at CHRISTUS Children’s by participating in this magical event. Many patients spend extended time in the hospital, so let’s create special moments for them! First responder and community partner vehicles will light up the night with a procession of lights and sirens, which patients will watch from the hospital.

Bring your flashlights and glowsticks to Milam Park at 8:15 p.m. to be part of the fun and wish the patients a goodnight. The parade will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. Let’s light up the night together for a special celebration!

