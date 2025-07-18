All proceeds benefit The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Together for Texas

Join us for the Together for Texas- Hill Country Flood Relief Benefit Concert on Monday, August 18th at The Tobin Center for Performing Arts.

The show is presented by The Will Smith Foundation and Frost Bank in collaboration with The Arcadia Live and the Kerrville Folk Festival and all proceeds benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country.

Performers include:

  • Lyle Lovett
  • Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
  • Los Lonely Boys
  • Reckless Kelly
  • John Baumann
  • Chaparelle
  • Bri Bagwell
  • Plus more special guests
  • Hosted by Steve Treviño

*Lineup is subject to change

Click here for tickets and more information!

Can’t make the show? Donate here!

