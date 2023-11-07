Zack Snyder's Netflix epic 'Rebel Moon — Part One' getting limited theatrical run

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the first installment of director Zack Snyder's two-part, Netflix-bound sci-fi epic, is headed to theaters.

The movie, about the freedom fighters who take on a totalitarian empire's invasion of a backwater moon, stars Kingsman's Sofia Boutella, Deadpool's Ed Skrein, Guardians of the Galaxy's Djimon Hounsou and The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes.

ABC Audio has confirmed the movie will have a weeklong, 70mm run at Los Angeles' renovated Egyptian Theatre, the Paris Theater in New York City, London's Prince Charles Cinema and Toronto's TIFF Bell Lightbox venue from December 15 to December 21.

The movie comes to Netflix the following day.

Snyder originally intended for the project to be a stand-alone Seven Samurai-style Star Wars film, but when that opportunity with Lucasfilm fizzled out, he expanded the story and brought it to the streaming service, which is home to his Army of the Dead projects.

The director behind possibly one of the best-known director's cuts of all time, Zack Snyder's Justice League, now has multiple cuts of Rebel Moon planned for Netflix.

