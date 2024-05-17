'Young Sheldon' goes out with a big bang: series finale hits four-year audience high

It's no theory – Young Sheldon went out with a big bang.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off show finished its seven-season run on Thursday with a two-episode finale that reached 8.95 million viewers, according to live and same-day Nielsen data.

Not only does this make Young Sheldon's series finale the top broadcast program of that night, it's also the most-watched episode of the show in four years, after the season 3 finale back in April 2020.

"I always wondered what this day would feel like and now it's here!" Iain Armitage, who played young Sheldon Cooper, wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Thank you for a wonderful ride. I will miss everyone so much and I want you to know that it's been an honor to play this part, and it's been a joy to work with people I love so much."

While the finale wrapped things up for Armitage's Sheldon, the Big Bang universe will continue with the upcoming spin-off of this prequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which airs its first episode September 1 on CBS.

