'XO, Kitty' season 3 gets release date, first-look photos

Still haven't filled the Jenny Han love story hole in your heart after The Summer I Turned Pretty ended its three-season run? You're in luck.

Netflix has shared its first look at season 3 of XO, Kitty. The streamer also announced that the third season will debut on April 2.

Additionally, the first synopsis for the third season of the show has arrived. It finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future."

"And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time," the synopsis continues. "But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Han's bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. Valentina Garza serves as the showrunner, executive producer and writer while Han executive produces.

Han took to Instagram on Wednesday to share all of the new photos from the upcoming season. Her carousel begins with a photo of Kitty and Min Ho in front of a cherry blossom tree staring into each other's eyes.

"First look at @xokittynetflix Season 3," Han captioned the post alongside a love letter emoji. "Out April 2!"

Also starring in season 3 are Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Anthony Keyvan as Q and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

