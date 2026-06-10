'X-Men' actor Tyler Mane reveals breast cancer diagnosis, puts spotlight on rare cases in men

In this July 22, 2024, file photo, Tyler Mane attends the world premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at Lincoln Center in New York. (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

X-Men actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mane, best known for playing Sabretooth in X-Men as well as in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared his diagnosis Tuesday in a video on social media.

"I have some bad news. I start chemotherapy today," Mane said, adding in the video's caption that he was diagnosed with breast cancer, calling it "super rare."

Mane did not share further details about his diagnosis or treatment.

ABC News has reached out to the actor for comment.

In his post, Mane said he hopes to raise awareness about breast cancer in men, saying that he "wants to change" the reality that the condition is "rarely talked about."

In the United States, around one out of every 100 breast cancer diagnoses is found in a man, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like a woman, a man's risk of breast cancer is increased if they have either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.

Other risk factors for breast cancer in men include being over the age of 50, a family history of breast cancer, obesity, exposure to hormone and radiation therapy treatments, liver disease and certain conditions that affect the testicles, according to the CDC.

There are currently no screening recommendations for breast cancer screening in men.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women between ages 40 and 74 who are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years.

The symptoms of breast cancer in men include abnormalities around the breast area, including a lump or swelling, redness or flaky skin, nipple discharge and pain in the nipple area, according to the CDC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.